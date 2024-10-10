Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 577,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 232,880 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in James River Group were worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JRVR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in James River Group by 22.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,579,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,987,000 after buying an additional 479,823 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in James River Group by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 512,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after buying an additional 302,257 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in James River Group by 232.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 171,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 119,901 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group during the second quarter worth $812,000. Finally, Steamboat Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of James River Group in the first quarter worth $930,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.74. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). James River Group had a positive return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $188.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. James River Group’s payout ratio is -9.57%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JRVR shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on James River Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of James River Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of James River Group from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.17.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

