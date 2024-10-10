Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Free Report) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,179,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,273,628 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in GoPro were worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,823,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,796,000 after acquiring an additional 166,640 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in GoPro by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 11,209 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 99,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 37,925 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of GoPro by 312.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 156,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 118,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoPro in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GPRO shares. StockNews.com upgraded GoPro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of GoPro from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

GoPro Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.53. GoPro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 42.19%. The firm had revenue of $186.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. GoPro’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

