Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 702,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,711 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Montauk Renewables were worth $4,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MNTK. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Montauk Renewables by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 502,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 224,895 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 91.2% during the second quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 326,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 155,546 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the first quarter valued at about $368,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the second quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,593,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,951,000 after purchasing an additional 59,375 shares in the last quarter. 16.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Montauk Renewables in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Montauk Renewables Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MNTK opened at $5.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $800.40 million, a PE ratio of 37.13 and a beta of -0.20. Montauk Renewables, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). Montauk Renewables had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $43.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Montauk Renewables Profile

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that captures methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

