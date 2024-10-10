Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 488,692 Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 822,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 488,692 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Annexon were worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANNX. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 4th quarter valued at $31,780,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon during the first quarter worth approximately $15,647,000. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon during the second quarter worth approximately $10,061,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Annexon by 96.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,747,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 10,482.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,195 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANNX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a report on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Annexon Stock Performance

Shares of ANNX opened at $6.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.28. Annexon, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $8.40.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). As a group, research analysts forecast that Annexon, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Annexon

In other news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 4,500 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $31,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,365 shares in the company, valued at $506,691.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,388 shares of company stock worth $107,072. Company insiders own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

