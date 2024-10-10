Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 84,210 Shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,404,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 84,210 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Information Services Group were worth $4,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Information Services Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,011,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,603,000 after buying an additional 81,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 15,028 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Information Services Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 813,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 46,799 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 107.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 566,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 293,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 353,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 18,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group Stock Performance

III opened at $3.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average is $3.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $153.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.00, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $4.98.

Information Services Group Dividend Announcement

Information Services Group ( NASDAQ:III Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Information Services Group had a positive return on equity of 7.48% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $64.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.51 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is presently -900.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Singular Research upgraded Information Services Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

