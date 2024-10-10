Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $4.11 Million Holdings in Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 420,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,751 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ascent Industries were worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACNT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ascent Industries by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 256,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 10,688 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ascent Industries by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ascent Industries by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

Ascent Industries Stock Performance

Shares of ACNT stock opened at $9.45 on Thursday. Ascent Industries Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $95.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Transactions at Ascent Industries

Ascent Industries ( NASDAQ:ACNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.19 million during the quarter. Ascent Industries had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 6.89%.

In other Ascent Industries news, insider Privet Fund Management Llc sold 1,665,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $13,686,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,086.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Privet Fund Management Llc sold 1,665,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $13,686,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,086.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Bryan Kitchen acquired 11,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $96,173.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,741.01. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ascent Industries

Ascent Industries Co an industrials company, produces and distributes stainless steel pipe and tube and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Tubular Products and Specialty Chemicals. It manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and ornamental stainless steel tubes for automotive, commercial transportation, marine, food services, construction, furniture, healthcare, and other industries.

