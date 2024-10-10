Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 414,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 80,907 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $5,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hawaiian by 210.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 42.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 6,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 24,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. 70.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Stock Performance

HA opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $933.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $731.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.68 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 1,220.98% and a negative net margin of 12.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Ontario, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

