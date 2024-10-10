Fastenal Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $2.02 Per Share (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) – William Blair cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Fastenal in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 8th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.03. The consensus estimate for Fastenal’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Fastenal’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

FAST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.63.

FAST stock opened at $70.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.01. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $55.42 and a 12 month high of $79.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.53 and its 200 day moving average is $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,928,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,529 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Fastenal by 3.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,909,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,334,000 after buying an additional 193,734 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 1.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,665,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,179,000 after buying an additional 66,130 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Fastenal by 13.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,420,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,794,000 after buying an additional 517,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 19.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,837,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,161,000 after purchasing an additional 636,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total value of $3,484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,929,734.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total transaction of $3,484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,929,734.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $3,116,996.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,489,266.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

