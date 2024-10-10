Citigroup Increases Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target to $18.75

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $18.00 to $18.75 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WEN. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wendy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.12.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day moving average of $17.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 67.74%. The firm had revenue of $570.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $17,180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,943,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,728,745.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 76.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,813,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960,526 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the second quarter worth about $42,085,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 113.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,491,376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,970 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,097,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $397,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the second quarter worth about $17,094,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

