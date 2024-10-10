National Bank Financial Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Doman Building Materials Group in a research report issued on Sunday, October 6th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Doman Building Materials Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Doman Building Materials Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS.
Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.02). Doman Building Materials Group had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of C$689.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$742.90 million.
Doman Building Materials Group Stock Up 0.5 %
DBM stock opened at C$8.87 on Wednesday. Doman Building Materials Group has a twelve month low of C$6.32 and a twelve month high of C$8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$774.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.53.
Doman Building Materials Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.
Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.
