National Bank Financial Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Doman Building Materials Group in a research report issued on Sunday, October 6th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Doman Building Materials Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Doman Building Materials Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.02). Doman Building Materials Group had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of C$689.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$742.90 million.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC increased their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. National Bankshares increased their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.29.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Up 0.5 %

DBM stock opened at C$8.87 on Wednesday. Doman Building Materials Group has a twelve month low of C$6.32 and a twelve month high of C$8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$774.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.53.

Doman Building Materials Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

