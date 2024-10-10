Barclays Increases Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Price Target to $111.00

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Barclays from $109.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.33.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of JXN stock opened at $99.05 on Tuesday. Jackson Financial has a 12-month low of $36.06 and a 12-month high of $99.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Jackson Financial will post 18.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jackson Financial news, EVP Carrie Chelko sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $502,205.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,829 shares in the company, valued at $5,645,605.99. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jackson Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Jackson Financial by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.