Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $75.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.27.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $68.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $96.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.76 and its 200 day moving average is $80.52.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,530.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,843.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,530.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $751,688. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 8,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

