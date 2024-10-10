Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) PT Raised to $36.00 at Barclays

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $35.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.83.

Lincoln National Price Performance

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $31.89 on Tuesday. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $36.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.79.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.07. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln National

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lincoln National by 1.4% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 63,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 13.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 4.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 6.2% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, RK Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 6.8% in the third quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 102,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

