Barclays Increases Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target to $60.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Barclays from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 39.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EQH. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group cut Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Equitable from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Equitable from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Equitable from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.30.

Equitable Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.81 and its 200 day moving average is $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.41. Equitable has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Equitable had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 87.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equitable will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $429,564.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,775.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $148,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,596.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $429,564.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,775.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,469 shares of company stock worth $3,067,434 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equitable

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equitable by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,012,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,815,000 after buying an additional 446,752 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Equitable by 3.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,804,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,766,000 after buying an additional 637,916 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Equitable by 15.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,083,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,855,000 after buying an additional 539,904 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Equitable by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,958,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,815,000 after buying an additional 781,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Equitable by 24,432.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,444,000 after buying an additional 3,155,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Further Reading

