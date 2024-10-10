Traders Buy High Volume of Katapult Put Options (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 21,767 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,055% compared to the average volume of 1,884 put options.
Katapult Trading Down 0.5 %
KPLT stock opened at $9.55 on Thursday. Katapult has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $23.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $39.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.70.
Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $58.86 million during the quarter.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Katapult
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Katapult stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Katapult worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.
About Katapult
Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.
