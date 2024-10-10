Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDE) Trading Up 0.7% – Still a Buy?

Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDE – Get Free Report) was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.81 and last traded at $30.81. Approximately 113 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.61.

Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 million, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.38.

Institutional Trading of Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF stock. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDE – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC owned about 5.04% of Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF

The Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (MIDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 ESG index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap companies with favorable ESG ratings. MIDE was launched on Feb 24, 2021 and is managed by Xtrackers.

