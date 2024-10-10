Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:GSPY) Trading Up 0.7% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:GSPY – Get Free Report) were up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.73 and last traded at $31.73. Approximately 4,274 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 31,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.51.

Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.55. The firm has a market cap of $469.60 million, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF Company Profile

The Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (GSPY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively seeks long-term capital appreciation by reweighting the components of the S&P 500 Index based on proprietary fundamental research. GSPY was launched on Dec 28, 2020 and is managed by Gotham.

