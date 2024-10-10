CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU) Stock Price Up 2.1% – Here’s What Happened

CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.90 and last traded at $12.90. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.
CF Acquisition Corp. VI Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average of $12.90.
CF Acquisition Corp. VI Company Profile
CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries CF Acquisition Corp.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CF Acquisition Corp. VI
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.