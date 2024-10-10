Colicity (OTCMKTS:COLIU) Trading Down 0% – Should You Sell?

Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.06. 3,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 15,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

Colicity Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.06.

Colicity Company Profile

Colicity Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target business in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries in the United States and other developed countries.

