Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee (TSE:SWP) Shares Up 6.6% – Time to Buy?

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSE:SWP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.93 and last traded at C$3.88. 23,201 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 295% from the average session volume of 5,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.64.

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Trading Up 6.6 %

The firm has a market cap of C$36.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.43 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.83.

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee (TSE:SWP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of C$43.37 million during the quarter.

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Company Profile

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc engages in the decaffeination of green coffee without the use of chemicals in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company sells its decaffeinated green coffees to specialty roaster retailers, specialty coffee importers, and commercial coffee roasters, as well as through regional distributors.

