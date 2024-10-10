Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) PT Raised to $75.00

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.69% from the company’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Apogee Enterprises Price Performance

Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $77.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.36 and a 200-day moving average of $63.71. Apogee Enterprises has a 52-week low of $41.01 and a 52-week high of $86.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $321,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,877.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $747,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter worth $3,547,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,097,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,429,000 after acquiring an additional 53,484 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 1,004.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 66,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 115,311.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 10,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

