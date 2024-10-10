iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Shares Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $46.68 and last traded at $46.72. Approximately 63,814 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 430% from the average daily volume of 12,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.80.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.56 and a 200-day moving average of $45.71.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2479 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
The iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds screened for positive ESG ratings. HYXF was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
