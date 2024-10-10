iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Shares Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $46.68 and last traded at $46.72. Approximately 63,814 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 430% from the average daily volume of 12,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.80.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.56 and a 200-day moving average of $45.71.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2479 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock. One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF ( NASDAQ:HYXF Free Report ) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

The iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds screened for positive ESG ratings. HYXF was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

