iShares ESG Aware Moderate Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOM) Trading 0% Higher – What’s Next?

iShares ESG Aware Moderate Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.05 and last traded at $28.05. Approximately 162 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.04.

iShares ESG Aware Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.22.

iShares ESG Aware Moderate Allocation ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware Moderate Allocation ETF (EAOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an index-tracking fund-of-funds that provides moderately conservative risk exposure to global stocks and bonds with positive ESG characteristics. EAOM was launched on Jun 12, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

