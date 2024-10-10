iShares ESG Aware Moderate Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOM) Trading 0% Higher – What’s Next?

iShares ESG Aware Moderate Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.05 and last traded at $28.05. Approximately 162 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.04.
iShares ESG Aware Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $6.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.22.
iShares ESG Aware Moderate Allocation ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Aware Moderate Allocation ETF (EAOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an index-tracking fund-of-funds that provides moderately conservative risk exposure to global stocks and bonds with positive ESG characteristics. EAOM was launched on Jun 12, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Aware Moderate Allocation ETF
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware Moderate Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware Moderate Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.