Benessere Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BENEU) Shares Down 0% – What’s Next?

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BENEU – Get Free Report) shares fell 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.42 and last traded at $10.42. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 1,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.
Benessere Capital Acquisition Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.42.
About Benessere Capital Acquisition
Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-focused companies in the North, Central, and South America.
