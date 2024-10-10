NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) Trading Down 16.5% – Here’s Why

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF – Get Free Report) shares fell 16.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.82 and last traded at $4.82. 2,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 3,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.70.

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) Company Profile

NIBE Industrier AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells various energy-efficient solutions for indoor climate comfort, and components and solutions for intelligent heating and control in Nordic countries, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally.

