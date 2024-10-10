Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC) Shares Down 17.2% – What’s Next?

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ONVC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 17.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

Online Vacation Center Stock Down 17.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39.

Online Vacation Center Company Profile

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides vacation travel and marketing services in the United States. The company offers vacation services for affluent retiree markets; and river, ocean, and land vacation packages, as well as operates a franchise that focused on travel sales through mobile agents.

