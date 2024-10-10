Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio (TSE:VEQT) Shares Up 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio (TSE:VEQT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$44.37 and last traded at C$44.34. Approximately 103,495 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 140,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$44.00.

Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.37.

