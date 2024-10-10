TravelSky Technology (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Stock Price Down 2.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Free Report) traded down 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.76 and last traded at $14.77. 2,410 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 7,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

TravelSky Technology Stock Down 2.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average is $12.44.

About TravelSky Technology

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industries in the People’s Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

