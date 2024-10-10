American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC) Stock Price Down 1.7% – Here’s Why

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.88 and last traded at $8.89. 2,938 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 5,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.

American Strategic Investment Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of $22.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.38.

Get American Strategic Investment alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 910,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,012,145. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

American Strategic Investment Company Profile

American Strategic Investment Co (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Strategic Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Strategic Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.