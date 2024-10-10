Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON) Shares Down 2.1% – Should You Sell?

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Free Report) was down 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.41 and last traded at $5.56. 25,398 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 26,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

Ebang International Stock Down 2.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.05.

Get Ebang International alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ebang International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ebang International stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.95% of Ebang International at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About Ebang International

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand in Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, the Bahamas, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services; and engages in the development of proprietary cryptocurrency exchange platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ebang International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebang International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.