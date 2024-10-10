INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) Trading 8.6% Higher – Here’s Why

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.73. Approximately 86,070 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,333,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

INVO Bioscience Trading Up 8.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.87.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter.

INVO Bioscience Company Profile

INVO Bioscience, Inc, together with its subsidiary, a healthcare services fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. It offers INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman’s body. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

