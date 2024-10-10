Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH) Trading Up 1.3% – Time to Buy?

Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFHGet Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.60 and last traded at $59.60. 761 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.82.

Direxion Work From Home ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $29.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Work From Home ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Work From Home ETF stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFHFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Direxion Work From Home ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Direxion Work From Home ETF

The Direxion Work From Home ETF (WFH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Remote Work index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of global firms that provide technology that supports a more flexible work environment. Stocks are selected using a proprietary natural language processing algorithm.

