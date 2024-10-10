Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Shares Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.59 and last traded at $9.63. Approximately 15,189 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 25,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $44.20 million, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.18.

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (EDOC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of companies in the global health care industry with high exposure to telemedicine & digital health. EDOC was launched on Jul 29, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.