Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) Shares Down 2.7% – Time to Sell?

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.86 and last traded at $13.86. 3,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 4,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.25.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Trading Down 2.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $39.99 million, a PE ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.28.

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Mid-Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Mid-Southern Bancorp Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Mid-Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and term deposits.

