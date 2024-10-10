Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) Trading Down 29.4% – What’s Next?

Broad Street Realty, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 29.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 16,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Broad Street Realty Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.29. The company has a market cap of $7.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.04.

Get Broad Street Realty alerts:

Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Broad Street Realty had a negative net margin of 42.89% and a negative return on equity of 127.11%. The business had revenue of $10.13 million during the quarter.

About Broad Street Realty

Broad Street Realty, Inc owns, operates, develops, and redevelops grocery-anchored shopping centers, street retail-based properties, and mixed-use assets in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Colorado. The company provides commercial real estate brokerage services for owned and third-party offices, and industrial and retail operators and tenants, as well as leases its properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broad Street Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broad Street Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.