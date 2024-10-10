Roth Capital Weighs in on Patrick Industries, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PATK)

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Patrick Industries in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 7th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $2.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.61. The consensus estimate for Patrick Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.31 per share.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PATK. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Patrick Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Patrick Industries from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $143.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61. Patrick Industries has a twelve month low of $70.15 and a twelve month high of $148.35.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.06 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patrick Industries

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 76.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 176.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Patrick Industries by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patrick Industries

In related news, COO Hugo E. Gonzalez sold 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $248,640.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,283.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Patrick Industries news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 7,500 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total value of $982,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,795,112.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Hugo E. Gonzalez sold 1,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $248,640.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,283.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,411 shares of company stock worth $3,858,915. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.59%.

About Patrick Industries

(Get Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.