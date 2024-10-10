Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Montage Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Canada analyst S. Soock forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Montage Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Montage Gold’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.
Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02).
Check Out Our Latest Report on Montage Gold
Montage Gold Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of CVE:MAU opened at C$1.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$685.71 million, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.55. Montage Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.53 and a 52-week high of C$2.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.55.
About Montage Gold
Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Montage Gold
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for Montage Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.