Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Montage Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Canada analyst S. Soock forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Montage Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Montage Gold’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get Montage Gold alerts:

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02).

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Montage Gold from C$1.65 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Montage Gold from C$2.60 to C$2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.50 target price on shares of Montage Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Montage Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Montage Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Montage Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.49.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Montage Gold

Montage Gold Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CVE:MAU opened at C$1.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$685.71 million, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.55. Montage Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.53 and a 52-week high of C$2.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.55.

About Montage Gold

(Get Free Report)

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Montage Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.