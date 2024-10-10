Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) versus HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Critical Analysis

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) and HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Arcadium Lithium and HEXPOL AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcadium Lithium N/A N/A N/A HEXPOL AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.0% of Arcadium Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.0% of HEXPOL AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Arcadium Lithium shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcadium Lithium 0 1 1 1 3.00 HEXPOL AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Arcadium Lithium and HEXPOL AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.

Arcadium Lithium currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 98.02%. Given Arcadium Lithium’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Arcadium Lithium is more favorable than HEXPOL AB (publ).

Dividends

Arcadium Lithium pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 108.0%. HEXPOL AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $9.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 89.2%. Arcadium Lithium pays out 576.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. HEXPOL AB (publ) pays out 29.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arcadium Lithium and HEXPOL AB (publ)”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcadium Lithium $1.21 billion 4.95 $1.12 billion $1.04 5.34 HEXPOL AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $30.62 0.33

Arcadium Lithium has higher revenue and earnings than HEXPOL AB (publ). HEXPOL AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arcadium Lithium, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Arcadium Lithium beats HEXPOL AB (publ) on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arcadium Lithium

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications. The company also owns interest in various properties located in Argentina, Canada, and Western Australia. Arcadium Lithium plc was founded in 1944 and is based in Shannon, Ireland.

About HEXPOL AB (publ)

HEXPOL AB (publ) engages in development, manufacture, and sale of various polymer compounds and engineered products in Sweden, Europe, the Americas, and Asia. It operates through two segments, HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Compounding segment develops and manufactures rubber compounds under the HEXFLAME, HEXLIGHT, GloMold, and other brands; thermoplastic elastomer compounds under the Dryflex, Mediprene, Epseal, and other brand names; and thermoplastic compounds under the RheTech brand. The HEXPOL Engineered Products segment manufactures gaskets for plate heat exchangers and seals under the GISLAVED GUMMI brand; and polyurethane wheels for forklifts under the STELLANA brand. It serves for automotive and transportation, building and construction, consumer and healthcare, energy, wire and cable, industrial, oil and gas, rollers, gaskets, and seals and wheels markets. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden.

