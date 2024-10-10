FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Receives $314.74 Average Price Target from Analysts

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $314.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on FedEx from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. HSBC lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Bernstein Bank boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on FedEx from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $264.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. FedEx has a twelve month low of $224.69 and a twelve month high of $313.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $283.06 and a 200-day moving average of $275.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.17.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 19.66 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $2,611,688.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,042.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,868,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,756,602,000 after buying an additional 1,056,061 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in FedEx by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,831,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,558,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,622 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,893,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $732,040,000 after purchasing an additional 798,084 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in FedEx by 43.5% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,258,579 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $654,401,000 after buying an additional 684,679 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 34.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,248,137 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $674,336,000 after buying an additional 578,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Get Free Report

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

