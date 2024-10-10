Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Receives $69.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.13.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TCBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Stephens increased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $74.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $52.89 and a 12-month high of $74.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.06). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $472.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.46 per share, with a total value of $204,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,275.24. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.46 per share, for a total transaction of $204,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,275.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $82,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at $263,812.28. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 43,500 shares of company stock worth $876,400. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 426.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth $50,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 80.4% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

