Brokerages Set ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Target Price at $82.40

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.40.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.
NYSE:MAN opened at $70.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.92. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $66.03 and a one year high of $80.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.
ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.
