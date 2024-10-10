Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Now Covered by Redburn Atlantic

Research analysts at Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
GMAB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Genmab A/S from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genmab A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.
Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Genmab A/S had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the second quarter valued at about $1,354,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 278,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 145,689 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,462,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,752,000 after purchasing an additional 103,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.07% of the company’s stock.
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.
