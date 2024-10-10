RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $281.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.17. RBC Bearings has a fifty-two week low of $152.90 and a fifty-two week high of $264.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 136.52 and a beta of 1.34.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

