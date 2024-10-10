StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
TransAct Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of TACT stock opened at $4.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.50 million, a P/E ratio of 72.50 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average of $4.22. TransAct Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $7.97.
TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $11.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.
TransAct Technologies Company Profile
TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.
