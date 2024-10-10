StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TACT stock opened at $4.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.50 million, a P/E ratio of 72.50 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average of $4.22. TransAct Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $7.97.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $11.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACT. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 27,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 9,999 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in TransAct Technologies by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 412,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

