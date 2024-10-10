Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ARCH. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.75.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:ARCH opened at $142.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.60. Arch Resources has a fifty-two week low of $116.44 and a fifty-two week high of $187.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.30.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.50). Arch Resources had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $608.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. Arch Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Resources will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Resources

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 174 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 1,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 5,500.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Resources in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

