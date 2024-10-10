Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EKSO. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Ekso Bionics in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Ekso Bionics Stock Performance

NASDAQ EKSO opened at $1.02 on Thursday. Ekso Bionics has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $3.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.45.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 68.41% and a negative return on equity of 92.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ekso Bionics stock. Kent Lake Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) by 322.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 596,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454,892 shares during the quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned about 3.28% of Ekso Bionics worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

