U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

NASDAQ USEG opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.08. U.S. Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 145.83% and a negative return on equity of 74.13%. The business had revenue of $6.05 million during the quarter.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

