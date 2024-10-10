Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SEED opened at $2.95 on Thursday. Origin Agritech has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $6.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Agritech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Origin Agritech stock. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. Legacy Advisors LLC owned 0.66% of Origin Agritech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Company Profile

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the development and distribution of seed products; and research on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. Its products include corn, soybean, canola, and rice seeds.

