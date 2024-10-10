Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Price Performance
Shares of MHH stock opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.76. Mastech Digital has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The stock has a market cap of $122.16 million, a PE ratio of -16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.47.
Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $49.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastech Digital
About Mastech Digital
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mastech Digital
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.