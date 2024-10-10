Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Retractable Technologies Price Performance
NYSE RVP opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.06. Retractable Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $1.34. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03.
Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $6.03 million for the quarter.
Retractable Technologies Company Profile
Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.
