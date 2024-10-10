Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE RVP opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.06. Retractable Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $1.34. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $6.03 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Shaw purchased 71,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.82 per share, with a total value of $58,566.04. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 14,743,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,090,003.74. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought a total of 182,128 shares of company stock valued at $166,565 in the last ninety days. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

